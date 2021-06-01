Former minister Kyambadde distances self from slay queen fraudster

By Ahmad Muto

Former Trade minister and Mawokota North member of parliament, Amelia Kyambadde has distanced herself from a social media slay queen who has been masquerading as her daughter.

The slay queen, Prisicilla Kibira has been posing as her daughter with the goal of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. Kyambadde took to social media to let the public know.

She wrote: “Priscilla Kibira is posing as my daughter duping many people with empty promises; promotions at work and herbal remedies. She is not my daughter, she is a ‘Mufere’ and whoever deals with her does it at his or her own risk.”



On Facebook, her post attracted a reaction from a one Nisha Tania who claimed she fell victim to Kibira’s schemes that has now left her up the neck in debt. She wrote that Kibira is a con artist who went to her and tantalized her with tales of her powerful mother and uncle Kirumira.



She recounted: “Banange that gal she came to my shop hooooooooooo banange mufele banange yalyaachips za 10k zabandi n she said that she’s my sister to them n then she told me she has 10m she wants to do a cosmetic shop I help her she said that kojja kansiwa help her to get money ela Nisha hoooo come I take u thea u will c later she told me that today is my mother’s birthday so I want to buy something so she that give me that dress I packed it n she said le me send u on yo phone she didn’t yandekela amabanja hoooo then I called her she was like money is not my problem my mum is Amelia Kyambade n my dad is a brother to kirumila awo wenakoma otegela.”