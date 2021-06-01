Gospel musician Stellah joins nursing school

By Paul waiswa

Fresh talent in the gospel music circuit Stellah Kukkiriza has joined the wagon of gospel musicians spreading their talents outside music.

The singer has been admitted to Mengo School of Nursing where she enrolled on a nursing and midwifery course and she commences in July.

. During an interview with our writer, Kukkiriza revealed that before the pandemic hit the economy, had plans to join for a similar course but came to a standstill after the government closed down all learning Institutions.

.Kukkiriza who pursued Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics at A Level reveals that it has been her life long dream to join the medical profession.

Musically, Kukkiriza has promised to become a big brand. She observed that the newly eight track album dubbed Mukowoole has had a big impact and it is a promising one.