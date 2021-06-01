I play Geosteady’s songs & take care of his children – Mr. Henri

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Mr. Henri has defended himself following accusation by a section of the public and singer Geosteady himself that he does not play his songs. Geosteady’s made the claim a month ago while appearing on a local television.

According to Mr. Henri, he plays Geosteady’s songs’ particularly ‘Energy’ his collaboration with Jose Chameleone which is his favourite.

“I have heard reports that I don’t play Geosteady’s songs but that is a lie. Here in Uganda, nobody plays Ugandan music like I do. He is one of the great artistes we have. I like his song ‘Energy’, it is one of those I like the most. I play it over and over,” he said.

He also added that there is no bad blood between them like people are being forced to believe and neither does he judge him or Prima.

He said: “I don’t have bad blood with him. I can’t wake up and say one day and decided to play on Geosteady’s business. What happened between him and Prima is in the past. I can’t judge them basing on what happened.”

About Geosteady’s two children with his ex Prima, Mr. Henri said they are in good hands and he loves them like he loves their mother.

“Her children are my children. When you love someone, do it 100%. The problem with the youth is not accepting all of it, they enter relationships halfway. I chose her knowing it, love wins,” he stated.

Geosteady broke up with his baby mama Prima Kardashi last year and she shortly started hanging out with Mr. Henri who apparently was Geosteady’s good friend.