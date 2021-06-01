Omondi cancels Wife Material 2, Ugandan contestants to return

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has once again cancelled his reality show Wife Material season 2 and contestants from across East Africa set to return home. The show was first cancelled in March 2020 after some of the contestants fought and authorities later claimed it was not meeting minimum broadcasting standards forcing them to apprehend the comedian.

Sharing the news via his Instagram, this time he said it will nolonger be airing because some contestants have failed to behave themselves. He stated that the purpose of the show was to entertain while emphasizing the safety of the contestants but they weren’t even close.

“Sadly, it seems #WifeMarterial2 was never meant to happen, but we can still say it happened in a way, actually twice. The show was to begin tomorrow as has been heavily advertised but unfortunately that won’t be so. He idea behind #WifeMaterial is to entertain but most importantly to ensure that the contestants are comfortable, safe and having the time of their lives while contesting,” he wrote.

He added: “Unfortunately, one of the contestants went completely and utterly ‘Rogue’ and despite numerous attempts to control the situation, the atmosphere in the house has not been conducive for the show to continue. We say farewell to Season two.”

It should be remembered that in March when the show was first cancelled, one of Uganda’s four contestants, Nadia (@_nadiator on Instagram) refused to return home and instead stayed in Nairobi hopping from bar to bar.