I didn’t force Prynce to cut off his dreads – Cindy

By Ahmad Muto

When photos of singer Cinderella Sanyu’s kukyala surfaced online om Monday, the major highlight was her fiancé, actor Joel Atiku Prynce’s look. He is known for spotting thick hair and unkempt beard as a trademark but appearing well groomed with short hair and beard left their online in-laws in awe.

It sparked a conversation that Cindy must have reigned in on him to do it as a condition for their ceremony, given she had been trolled before because of his appearance.

However, Cindy has dispelled the claim saying it was his voluntary decision to look groomed because it is African.

“In the African tradition, when a man appears the first time at a lady’s home, he has to look like a boy. He was introducing himself to the family. For him I think he wanted to appear like a young man, that is why he cut off his hair and beard. I think he just wanted to look fresher, it is not me who did it,” she explained

They have been together for five years, marked their fifth anniversary weeks ago. According to Cindy, that was when he asked her to give him a date to visit her family and she did.

Last year, a section of Cindy’s fans attacked her after she posted a photo with Prynce telling her he is a very shabby man with his unkempt hair and therefore needed grooming.