My wedding will happen this year-Cindy

By Joan Murungi

Over the weekend, singer Cindy Sanyu aka the king herself introduced his fiancée Etiku in a Kukyala ceremony held secretly at her parents’ home.

“It was a family affair and that’s why we kept it in-house. Things to do with Kukyala are hard to deal with. The parents of the girl can even say no to the man taking their daughter. Now that both sides have agreed. I will inform you people about the wedding date. My wedding will take place this year”.

In 2020, Joel Atiku famously known as an actor and photographer proposed to Cindy. To the Boom party singer, she met Atiku at the right time. He is the chosen one simply because the heart wants what it wants.

Atiku and Cindy have dated for five years. This year on their anniversary, he (Atiku) decided that he is now ready to meet Cindy’s parents and make it official. He went ahead and asked her to fix a date for the kukyala function.

Cindy says that her past relationships never worked out simply because the men he dated never took time to understand her.

“They never took time to understand who Cindy is. Prince understands me and that’s the different thing he beats them with. The Cindy you see on stage is not the same Cindy at home. The two are totally different,” Cindy said.

It should be noted that the King herself was once in a serious relationship with Italian Mario Brunette with whom they got a daughter together. When they separated she moved on with South Africa-based Ugandan businessman called Kenny Muyisa. The couple’s relationship was short lived.

Cindy doesn’t believe in dating celebrities. In her love life, she has always vowed never to date a fellow singer. This is so because she knows all they go through out there.

She has moved with musicians on tours and trips. Therefore, she knows all kinds of temptations they go through. “I don’t like that competition. Such things keep your heart not at peace whenever your man moves out. I love to date a man I don’t share the same discussions with. Such a relationship adds value on you”.