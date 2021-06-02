Rocky Giant’s family blame rehab woes on Buchaman

By Ahmad Muto

Faded rapper Rocky Giant’s family and friends have accused Buchaman of being the reason he is now in rehab. They have argued that since he attacked and beat him up last year, he got traumatized and never recovered.

His brother Robert Aluma said got admitted in rehab at a facility in Mpererwe, a city surburb about two months ago and they are choking in debts because of Buchaman’s action.

According to him, he has tried to get help from artistes like Bebe Cool and their organisation, the Uganda Musicians Association but all in vain.

“I have been trying to get help from Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool. Months after Bebe promised he would help, he finally told me days ago he didn’t have money because artistes are not performing. I went to the UMA office at the National Theatre and explained but they are yet to convene a meeting to discuss,” explained Aluma.

According to singer Mad Tiger, they owe the rehabilitation facility five million shillings. And he has asked authorities to apprehend Buchaman for what he did because he is not above the law.