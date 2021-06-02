Twitter withdraws Sheilah Gashumba’s verification badge

By Ahmad Muto

City socialite Sheilah Gashumba’s only known source of income is social media influencing that she does through her pages.

However, microblogging app, Twitter has withdrawn it’s verified badge from her account. As you read this, her account of over 340,000 followers is as ordinary as any other cat fish account in her name.

A verified account has a tick in front of the username and it’s purpose is to identify legit accounts from fakes.

However, Twitter reserves the right to withdraw it one an account breaches their user policies and community guidelines, that is as simple as altering a handle character.

Withdrawing her verification is one, a signal her negotiating power has dropped; two, she is no different from the many other influencers and three, she will have to jump hoops if she is to ever get it verified again.



Sheilah has boasted a few times that she is Uganda’s finest influencers and one of the best in the continent. At one point she demanded Forbes to include on one of their many annual lists.

She has influenced for a number of brands, her latest being a gig with a city chicken supplier and a hard drinks brand that she signed a contract with weeks ago. It is not yet clear why they withdrew her verification badge.

