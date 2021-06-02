UG Hip Hop awards organizer named among Forbes 30 under 30

Ahmad Muto

Uganda Hiphop awards organiser Felix Byaruhanga has been named among Forbes 30 under 30 2021 list.

He is also the founder of Skyline media and management limited. He has organized Uganda’s only award that caters to the Hiphop genre for the last over half a decade.



The other Ugandan on the list is Brian Kakembo, Founder and CEO of Weye Clean Energy Co. Ltd. The other notable people on the list from outside Uganda are Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor populalrly known as Rema and South African singer and producer Kgaogelo Moagi populalrly known as Master KG of the ‘Jerusalema’ song.

Each year, Forbes Africa looks for resilient sef-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs and disruptors who have the acumen to stay the course in their chosen field, come what may.

The Forbes under 30 list celebrates Africa’s brightest achievers under the age of 30 spanning these categories: Business, Technology, Creatives and Sport. This is the list’s seventh year.