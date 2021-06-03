AK 47’s widow converts to Islam ahead of wedding

By Alex Balimwikungu

What does fallen singer AK 47 Mayanja’s widow Nalongo Maggie Kayima have in common with Janet Jackson the sister of legendary singer Michael Jackson?

Is it having high cheek bones or being high maintenance? The answer is far from it. Like Janet Jackson, Nalongo Maggie Kayima has converted to Islam ahead of her formal introduction to singer Fasial Seguya popularly known as Raba Daba.

According to an invitation card seen by The Kampala Sun website, Maggie, now Salha will introduce Rabadaba to her parents in Butamba- Katabi next Friday on June 11, 2021

During the conversion, Nalongo narrated that she was just reverting to Islam because she only switched to Christianity during her younger years.

She went on to reveal that she is delighted to have reverted to the Islamic religion something that she had taken long yearning to do.

She also reveals that Islam is a beautiful religion and is the fastest growing. It has over the years inspired a number of people to study and even to convert to it. Even celebrities, who have earned global recognition, have seen the beauty of this peaceful religion, eventually converting from other faiths or atheism to Islam.

In 2013, Janet Jackson a renowned actress/singer, converted to Islam in 2013 to be able to marry her Muslim fiancé, Wissam Al Mana. After tying the knot with the Qatar-based billionaire entrepreneur, Jackson retired from the entertainment industry too, claiming that she was tired from the antagonistic industry and needed some privacy from the snooping paparazzi.