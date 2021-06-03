Katumba Oyee stings Mart Barber over cropped photos

By Ahmad Muto

Former presidential candidate John Katumba has responded to a set of photos that made rounds on Wednesday, 3rd June on social media allegedly of him spotting a new look.



The photos show a doppelganger of Katumba’s donning a pair of shades and a new hairstyle of dreads at a salon being attended to. It sent social media on overdrive with those claiming it was Katumba and those saying ‘not really’ going back and forth.

Hours later, he took a swipe at city barber, Mart Barber who shared the watermarked photos accusing him of editing them telling him he won’t gravitate towards his salon.

Katumba who hasn’t been active on social media since the elections ended five months ago came to send everyone to rest.

He tweeted: “That’s not me. Martbarber wewumuzeko, how much did they pay you to photo edit this? I petty even nebosala enviri, may God help you, your devil won’t pull me there oswadde.”