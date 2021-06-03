Miss Tourism search kicks off on July 31

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a successful launch of this year’s Miss Tourism Uganda at the Uganda Museum, the regional search will start in July. July 31st will see the beauty Queens in Ankole vying to be crowned at regional level to be able to compete at National level.

According to Allan Kanyike the C.E.O of Miss Tourism Uganda, this year’s pageant will ride under the theme “African Pride”, the pageant will work towards promoting Ugandan culture.

The past editions of Miss Tourism had representatives from 12 regions but this time round, the virtual Miss Tourism regional events will only be in 9 regions which include Ankole, Busoga, Teso, Eastern, Karamoja, WestNile, Tooro, Bunyoro and Buganda.

All the 9 regional winners will battle for the top crown (Miss Tourism Uganda 2021/22) at a glamorous event that will take place at Kampala Serena Hotel on October 1.