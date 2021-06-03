Producer Nessim accused of diddling upcoming artiste

By Ahmad Muto

Music producer Nessim Mukuza has been put on the spot by an upcoming gospel artiste, Shannie who claims he fleeced her of one million shillings.

According to her, Nessim was set to produce her song titled ‘Ongumye’ but after their negotiations and a deposit of sh500,000, the producer started avoiding, blue-ticking and not returning her calls.



According to her, she has evidence and therefore it’s not a scheme by an upcoming female artiste taking advantage of a music producer to get mileage. That she has a receipt, recorded phone conversations and their WhatsApp chats. All she wants now is a refund of her money because she has already recorded the song using a different producer.



“He said the deposit was for the first studio session but that was not part of the arrangement. Later he said I should know that I am dealing with some at the peak. I want my money back because I have now recorded the song with another producer,” she said.



The last time a female upcoming artiste put a producer on the spot was two years ago when Nadia Rania accused singer and producer Daddy Andre of sexual harassment after receiving payment to record her song.