Tanzanian Parliament discusses voting for Diamond in BET awards

By Ahmad Muto

A Tanzanian member of parliament has taken singer Diamond Platnumz’s BET Awards bid to their parliament asking fellow MPs to vote and rally support for him.

The MP, Nusrat Hanje, a Chedema Special Seats legislator noted Diamond that the ‘Waah’ singer’s win would market their country and give their tourism the much needed mileage. She begged the house to rally support for him following his nomination in the Best International Act award category.

On the floor of parliament, Hanje said: “I ask that Diamond Platnumz be assisted in order to make sure that he wins the award because of the name of the country, let’s leave everything else out of it.”

She added that Diamond has established himself as a successful artiste and asked their government to consider protecting the work of Tanzanian artistes.

Diamond is set to faceoff for the coveted award with Nigeria’s Burnaboy who won the award last year, Wizkid, Brazil’s Emicida, Young T & Bugsey from the UK. Rayvanny is so far the only Tanzanian singer with a BET award after scooping the Viewer’s Choice Best New International Act category. The award is set to be held in June 28.