A Nigerian oga picked up my woman with a jet – Ronnie Mulindwa

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Lydia Jazmine’s manager Ronnie Mulindwa has advised entertainers to desist from the trend of emphasizing drip above content. He argued that he should have been the last man to lose a woman because he failed to make money by focusing on swag.

He said he lost his girlfriend to a Nigerian man who once came and saw her on stage, went back to the West African country only to return with jet to pick her up, leaving him totally defused.

“These young people need to work hard and stop forcing drip. I lost my girlfriend because I was broke and a Nigerian man showed up with a private jet, touched down and asked for her. I had nothing to do but let go,” he said.

Ronnie Mulindwa and relationship in the same sentence only conjures up the name Sharon O with whom he has been in a turbulent relationship for over a decade and got blessed with a baby boy. The last time Sharon O’s name appeared alongside a name that wasn’t Ronnie, it was the late Ivan Ssemwanga in 2013. Mulindwa made the revelation while appearing on a local television station.