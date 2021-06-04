Grenade admits he failed to pay for Diamond collabo

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Grenade has disclosed that his music collaboration with Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz is yet to see the light of day because he has failed to raise the money the ‘Waah’ singer asked for. Therefore, it is not true as it is being alleged that his detractors jumped between him and Tanzanian and frustrated the project.

He added that it is going to be a very expensive one with a big brand so it can’t go on without a serious consideration.

“About my collaboration with Diamond, no one elbowed me. That doesn’t happen to anybody using money. You have to wait for it. It is expensive and I am still looking for money to pay him,” he said.

He reasoned that the collaboration is going to enable him skip many steps by virtue of Diamond’s status.

Claims have been made in entertainment circles that Ugandan singers Eddy Kenzo and Jose Chamleone attempted to secure collaborations with Diamond but were denied.