Mart Barber mocks Katumba Oyee over evil remark

By Ahmad Muto

City barber, Mart Barber has responded to former presidential candidate John Katumba’s claim that he is an evil man and won’t get his attention with charms. This was after the barber innocently shared a photo on social media of one of his clients that looked like Katumba.

Now Mart Barber has asked him to consider dropping by his salon for a free haircut instead of trolling him on social media and demanding an apology over a trivial issue. He added that deep down, he is aware Katumba liked the hairstyle despite his disposition on social media.

“All I know is Katumba liked the hairstyle and wherever he is, I am asking him to come to my salon. Atleast now that he knows he looks good with that hairstyle. I don’t know why he called me evil but I am expecting him. I look forward to us meeting. I might even not charge him,” he said.

Mart blames bloggers for creating and amplifying a situation that was rather unimportant to a point it looked like what they were suggesting.