US rapper Rick Ross asks out Diamond’s baby mama

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian model and singer Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama Hamisa Mobetto’s Instagram photo got multi-award winning American rapper Rick Ross staring across the Atlantic with envy.

Mobetto shared the stunning photo next to a Range Rover and stated that she prefers a life of leisure and bliss, therefore wants to be in a Range Rover and not a relationship. The Maybach Music boss arrived in the comments section to flirt with her like she was one of the American models that appear in his videos. Her caption read: “I’m not trying to be in a relationship. I’m trying to be in a Range Rover.”

Then Ross arrived, asking her if she was ready to head to the US to meet him and be in a Range Rover. Mobetto, without wasting time shot back a quick rejoinder telling the rapper how her bags are already packed and ready. “@richforever All My Bags are packed. I’m ready,” Hamisa said.

Tanzanians had a field day trying to connect the dots, to establish how Mobetto and Rick Ross got close to the point of flirting online. A section of them used it to spite models from other countries, assuring them that their own is receiving shots from Hollywood and if there is a relationship brewing, the better.

Mobetto months ago hung out with Diamond and their son Dylan after a very longtime.