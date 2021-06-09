Allan Kasujja marks birthday after successful heart surgery

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan BBC journalist Alan Kasujja has disclosed that he underwent a successful heart surgery four weeks ago that lasted over a day plus four more days under intensive care.

He made the revelation on Monday, June 8, 2021 while marking his 43rd birthday.

He tweeted: “Kale exactly 4 weeks ago…I was on the surgeon’s table undergoing complex heart surgery..Woke up after 30 hours. Was in ICU/HDU for 4 days and now, here I am celebrating another birthday. Kyoka Mukama!”

Born in 1978, Alan hosts Newsday on BBC World Service which he joined in 2012. Started his career in the 1990s at Sanyu FM where he worked until the mid 2000s, left for Nairobi, Kenya in 2007 and and returned in 2009. His last local radio gig was at Capital FM. He also prominently co-moderated Uganda’s first presidential debate in 2016.

A lawyer by profession, Kasujja also now hosts the BBC podcast, Africa Daily that launched in January this year focusing on news stories across Africa.