DJ Bushbaby’s surgery set for July 14, 2021

By Ahmad Muto

Hours after his final examination by a medical team, DJ Bushbaby confirmed that his surgery is set for July 14, 2021. He shared a set of photos on Monday, June 7, 2021 in the examination room with the medical team. He captioned them: “Update: Final examination and prep by the best medical practitioners my motherland has to offer. I am SPIRITUALLY, MENTALLY & PHYSICALLY ready for the correctional surgery. God is in control! Thx.”

On Tuesday morning, he put up another update stating that the examination was successful and the surgery date has been set. “Alert: Surgery date locked on 14July 2021. Thanks to the great folks at UroCare Hospital. Thanks for standing with me.”

Speaking to us on Monday, he was in high spirits looking forward to the examination and correctional surgery. He noted that the public and corporate companies standing with him warmed his heart.

DJ Bushbaby came out on Friday, July 4 to seek help from the public to offset his sh15m surgery bill.