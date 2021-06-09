Sheebah marks a decade as solo artiste

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi has marked a decade in the music industry today, June 8, 2021 as a solo act. She took to her social media to thank her fans for the support the last 10 years.

“Happy #10 years Anniversary Sheebaholics. All this wouldn’t be possible without you my lovers. Thank you for believing in me. Understanding me, respecting my hard work, respecting my privacy, supporting me & always loving me. I love each & everyone of you so much. GBU,” she posted.

Sheebah joined dance group, Obsessions in 2006 at the age of 17, and only established herself as a solo act after exiting the group and releasing her song, ‘Ice cream’ off her five track EP of the same title.

She has won several awards – Hipipo, Zzina, Abryanz Style & Fashion, Uganda Entertainment Awards. She has also received Afrima, MTV Africa Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards nominations.

Her first official single ‘Kunyenyeza’ was written by her rival, Cinderella Sanyu who dared her to a battle over two years ago but she declined. Sheebah followed it up with other records that were all misses until she released her first hit ‘Ice Cream.’ Sheebah’s last concert, ‘Omwooyo’ in 2018 had critics call her out over terrible vocal ability and stage performance.

Last week, she said she had plans of celebrating her 10th anniversary with a mega concert but Covid-19 won’t let her.