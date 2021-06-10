Don’t use shortcuts to woo Nwagi – Father

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Winne Nwagi’s father Henry Kabiito has once again slammed her critics telling off those accusing her of being violent to note she is as tough as her father.

He particularly pointed out the incident where she smashed a reveler’s phone for attempting to record a video of her underwear while performing onstage. She all those interested in seeing her daughter naked to desist from attempting to use methods that are tantamount to harassment and try to win her over.

“If you want to see her naked, woo her and let her show you willingly. Why are you using shortcuts. She has all the rights to defend her personal space,” he said.

He added that he is sure Nwagi is not inherently harsh to the point of being unable to be a wife, as it is being alleged is the reason she isn’t yet married.

“Let her be, she will one day get a man who understands and respects her, that she won’t beat. I trust her a lot, when the time is right, she will bring me her a man.”

Early last month while speaking to Bukedde TV, Kabiito defended his daughter Nwagi’s dress code and somewhat hostile demeanor.