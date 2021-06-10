“I am not battling Covid-19,” Bebe Cool clarifies

By Hussein Kiganda

“Make a wish” singer, Moses Ssali also known as Bebe Cool has come out to clarify on the rumours that spread a few days ago that she was suffering from Covid19.

Sharing a video with several media houses and on his platforms, he clarified that he was not suffering from Covid19 but rather malaria and typhoid fever.

“I would like to clarify that I am not battling Covid19. It’s not true. I have been battling malaria and typhoid for two weeks now. It is not at all. However, I still call upon all the people to take care and follow all the SOPs put up in order to keep safe because Vivid is real…,”he clarified.

News had spread that the “bba wa Zuena” rasta had caught the deadly virus and was in danger.