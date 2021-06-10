I still have three years on my contract as presidential advisor – Full Figure

By Ahmad Muto

Singer turned socio-political commentator, Full Figure has scoffed at those making fun of her because a new cabinet was announced on Tuesday, June 9 and her name was a no-show.

She argued that those on the cabinet list have been made advisors because their contracts expired while hers is still on for three more years and besides, she is a full-time advisor.

“I still have three years on the contract that I signed with the president. I also want to assure you that I am on full time. Those who doubt me should go ask Buchaman and Kusasira (Catherine). That is why I am an advisor for the whole country,” she argued.

She noted that her only disappointment is she was not made the prime minister, a position that was given to Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and that this is Africa not Europe where credentials should be a big deal.

“I am just not happy that the president didn’t make me a prime minister. Those questioning my credentials should know this is not Europe. All those countries speak their indigenous languages but here we are that they get to read our budget and those it affects miss every detail,” Full Figure fumed.