Alicia Bosschic ventures into restaurant business

By Kampala Sun writer

Renowned city party animal, Alicia Bosschic, real name Alicia Kembabazi has ventured into new business after waiting for bars to open in vain.

Alicia Bosschic who is known for promoting bars, found herself in a fix after president Museveni announced the closure of bars in March 2020.

After sitting at her rental waiting for Sevo to open the bars in vain, Alicia Bosschic as a sharp city hustler decided to start a restaurant.

Our moles have intimated to us that Alicia now owns a restaurant named, Alicia Foods and Confectioneries, located along Entebbe Road.