Covid19 hasn’t affected my revenue streams- Comedian Tr. Mpamire

By Hussein Kiganda

Comedian and presidential mimic, Herbert Segujja Mendo a,k,a Tr. Mpamire says despite the closure of schools and a limit on travels and movements from district to district, he is not affected by all that.



He says most of his earnings come from his online platforms and endorsements and therefore, whether the situation is worse or not, he is still minting cash out of his online sales.



“While others are crying I am not. I already understood this in the first place. That’s why the pandemic is not affecting me. I am making money from YouTube and other online platforms. I receive monthly payments from the endorsements that I got some time back and so I have no problem…,”he said



He however says that he misses his teaching and performing live for his fans. He prays all this is swept away at once by God. He also urged other artists to use online platforms to make money.



“I am a teacher and a stage performer. So I miss stepping in the classes and on stages. We just pray that God helps us. And other artists should also start thinking about online. There is some money there…”he said.



The comedian became popular for mimicking the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Musevei. His popular street questions are now keeping him ontop of the game, winning him several endorsements that have made him grow wings of pride.