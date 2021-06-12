Diamond could lose BET Awards nomination

By Ahmad Muto

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz’s BET Awards bid is hanging in balance after over 200,000 people signed a petition to have him disqualified. He is being accused by an NGO, Change Tanzania of supporting former President John Pombe Magufuli that they claim was not a good leader.

They said that Diamond chose to focus on building his business by praising him and using his star power to soften to get rewards. They also stated that Tanzania suffered rollback of democracy since 2016 when Magufuli took office. The same petition also accused Diamond of being good friends with former governor Makonda who is known for human rights abuse.

They argued: “Diamond Platnumz is a close friend and business ally of Paul Makonda, the former governor who was designated in 2020 by the US State Department for gross violations of human rights including cracking down on freedom of expression and association.

Makonda, they claim was given an opportunity by Diamond at the Wasafi Festival as a Public relations platform to sanitize his image.

Diamond is a BET Awards 2021 nominee in the Best International Act category scheduled for June 27.