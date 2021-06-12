Let’s learn to live with Covid 19 – Spice Diana

y Hussein Kiganda

Songbird Hajara Namukwaya also known as Spice Diana has urged Ugandans to embrace the Covid19 pandemic and learn how to live with it in order to save their lives and businesses.

She said that the pandemic may take quite a long time and therefore Ugandans should devise means to fix their lives within it’s frames and see how to move on with life amidst it’s spread.

“I do not think it will end now. It is not ending soon. The vaccination is slow and it may take time. So let’s plan on how we can live with it. For artists, we can embrace online and fight to have endorsements…,”she advised.

The singer is also not well with some of her critics. She says that there are some people who have always hated her for long but with no reason. She thinks this is so awkward in such a testing time.

The “onsanula” singer revealed that she has haters who do not have any basis for the hatred. She warned that if they do not change such evil in their hearts and focus on solving own problems in this harsh time, they may not make it in life.

“There are people who hate without any reasons. Everyone has people who love them and others hate them. I also have those who hate me and without any reason. They just need to change their mindsets in order to prosper. If they do not change such evil in their hearts, then it will not be well for them in this world…,”she said.

Many artists are decrying the closure of bars and a stop on shows and public performances. However, Spice Diana is not one of them. She has been endorsed by several companies and organisations and for this, she has been shooting sumptuous videos.