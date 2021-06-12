Maggie (Salha), Rabadaba hold nikah ceremony

By Ahmad Muto

A week after converting to Islam and dropping the name Maggie for Salha, she is now married to singer Rabadaba, real name Faisal Seguya. The nikah (Muslim marriage) ceremony took place in Katabi, Entebbe.

It comes after months of speculation and later confirmation by the couple early this year. The ceremony was attended by a few entertainers including Winnie Nwagi and Dr. Hilderman with a performance by Lydia Jazmine.

According to Rabadaba, he has been with Maggie Kiweesi since meeting and becoming good friends as students at 14. That he is the only man who can handle her because they have argued and disagreed on many things and therefore it was easy when they decided to get together.

Maggie is the late singer AK47s baby mama of twins. After his passing, she appeared to share affection with city socialite Don Nasser and singer Grenade. Her relationship with the latter ended on a bad note, inspiring him to record a song where he referred to her as a user.

Rabadaba on the other hand also has a baby mama, Sheilah Ferguson who lives abroad with their children. Ferguson had a reputation as video vixen and Maggie’s good friend.

Grenade was neither booked nor invited to perform at the ceremont so he was a no-show despite saying he wouldn’t mind.