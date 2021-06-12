TV star Zahara Toto names bride price

By Hussein Kiganda

Famous TV presenter, Zahara Toto has defined own class by revealing how much she expects from any man who wishes to hook her up into marriage.

Talking on one of her shows, she jokingly told all men that were planning to hit her number for a romantic call to first look into their pockets before making any moves. She revealed that she is worth sh10 b.

“I am beautiful, pretty, with a smooth face and skin. I am worth billions. Actually, my mahare (Bride price) is supposed to be in billions; sh10b to be precise. Men who would want to marry me should first look at the person they are taking home. I am gold. Those who do not have that money shouldn’t bother ,”she said.

Talking about a possible relationship nowadays, she said she was not interested in any. She said she had her own property and would look after herself without the help of anyone.Perhaps there is non that is trying her out.

The likes of Don Solo left wounds on her. She was heard begging on her knees for the Don not to leave. Word on the streets is that even Don Solo is now facing jail for fraud and the BMW he gave to Toto was taken back to him. From being worth an old BMW to 10 billions. Oh! Uganda Zaabu!