Ugandan Film chosen among the14th Edition of Talents Durban, Durban FilmMart

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced participants of the 14th edition of Talents Durban, within the official Durban FilmMart, which takes place virtually from 16-25 July.



Founded in partnership with the Berlin International Film Festival and the Berlinale Talents project, Talents Durban is a highlight on the Durban FilmMart calendar.



The 5-day training and development programme offers Talents a unique opportunity to engage with award-winning filmmakers and directors in a series of seminars, workshops and masterclasses.



This year, Talents Durban introduces Francophone projects from the African diaspora as it continues to inspire a sense of community on the continent by representing many languages and cultures.

After a rigorous adjudication process, 28 projects and 6 film critics from 16 countries across the continent made the final cut with 6 fiction features, 4 episodic, 5 animations, 6 documentaries, 7 fiction shorts films, and 6 film critics being selected.

