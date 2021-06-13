Diamond Platnumz Shows Off Stacks of Cash, Gold, Jewellery

By Alex Balimwikungu

East Africa’s music giant Diamond Platnumz is living life on the fast lane, thanks to his great music. He is always giving his counterparts a run for their money.

The singer who is among the richest musicians in Africa and has an estimated net worth of $7 million shared a series of videos on his Insta stories, chilling with his manager Sallam, Sauti Sol’s Bien Baraza and some of Wasafi signees, having a great time together.

In the videos, the award-winning singer showed off stacks of cash in dollars and euros currencies, expensive gold jewellery, watches, customised rings and chains. Diamond flaunted the money before the people in the room and Sallam could be heard in the background praising the singer.

The Waah hitmaker lives like a king and owns a multi-million mansion, a recording label Wasafi WCB, a Cadillac Escalade Concept One Curve 2015 worth sh1b . He is currently working on a new album

