My affair with Spice Diana was a stunt- Nince Henry

By Hussein Kiganda



The issue of faking relationships in order to get attention from the audience has since taken the Ugandan music industry by storm. When artists want to release collabos, you will first see a fake of a love relationship and then get to know that there must be something coming up.



Well, a few weeks ago, singer Spice Diana posted on her online platforms that she and Nince Henry were hiding something and she was tired of hiding it. She said she was yet to let it out and she asked Nince Henry to come out and let the world know about their status. This caught many people’s attention, thinking that the two were sharing the same bedsheets.



Nince Henry has since trashed the speculation that the two were dating and explained what really happened. He revealed it was the collobo that the two had made that Spice Diana meant in her post.



“No, no. We are just friends. Sincerely we are not lovers but great friends. This is how it was. We made the “body” collabo a few months ago. After we had finished the project, I also released “love potion” and we decided to let it first rock the nation. After a good time, she told me that it was high time we released the collabo but I told her to wait. When she became a bit impatient, she posted that, which was meant to tell me that she is tired of waiting for the right time to release the collabo. And so we released it. So there was no any love affair there…,”he explained.



Such was the same with Spice Diana and Mbosso. People thought she was hooking up with the Tanzanian singer and the next thing we saw was a video shoot.