Fatboy was my childhood crush – Stella Nyanzi

By Ahmad Muto

Activist and former Kampala Woman MP aspirant Stella Nyanzi joined media personality, James Onen, popularly known was Fatboy to mark one year since he got fired from Sanyu FM after over 20 years.

According to her, Fatboy was her fascination as a child always throwing polarizing opinions at his critics. She also noted that he managed to rise out of unemployment with grace by starting his own business to compete with his former bosses and also managed to improve his looks.



“Happy firing anniversary Fatboy! It is one year since my childhood crush James Onen was let go by 88.2 Sanyu FM. Surprising his naysayers, the ragged atheist defender of the boy child took the joblessness in stride and created his own online radio. He also shed off the chubby fats and gained white hair all over. In fact, the firing was so good motivation for him that he even whitened his teeth. Happy firing anniversary Fat Boy. You do us proud….”

Fat Boy himself shared a tweet he put up on June 10, 2020 confirming his firing. “Yes, it’s true. I was fired today from Sanyu FM.” He added: “It’s been a year.”

He was fired after his bosses accused him of instigating his colleagues to take industrial action over salary reduction that was attributed to Covid-19 last year. Months later he launched his online radio, Reckless Radio that he was later forced by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to rename and he chose RX Radio.