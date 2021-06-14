Geosteady vows never to put relationship online

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady has vowed that his next relationship will not appear anywhere on the internet. This comes over a week after his ex and baby mama, Prima Kardashi left for Dubai with her radio presenter boyfriend, Henry Arinaitwe a.k.a Mr. Henri. The pair started documenting their escapades right at the Entebbe International Airport and shared a series of videos and photos right from the moment they touched down.

Trolls took turns to poke fun at Geosteady telling him how a small thing as a vacation in Dubai that every Tom, Dick and Harry can lately afford cost him the mother of his children.

Having taken in enough, he took to Twitter to let them know that social media in-laws won’t ever know he is in a relationship. “My next relationship can’t be on the internet I swear I swear.”

Prima and Henri have made more relationship statements on social media in a few months than Geosteady ever did the whole time they were together.

It should be noted that the singer and his baby mama broke up late last year after the bitter row that saw her vow never to get back with him