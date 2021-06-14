I’m finally Covid-19 free- Lucky Mbabazi

By Alex Balimwikungu

Bubbly 91.3 Capital FM Morning show radio presenter Lucky Mbabazi is elated after beating Covid-19.

The presenter has been in isolation with her family battling with Covid-19 but now after her final test she is safe and free.

Lucky tested positive for Covid-19 and for weeks now, her signature laughter has been missing on the airwaves as she was in self- isolation at home.

Through an Instagram post, Lucky Mbabazi, a fitness freak shared a video while having another test for the deadly pandemic to ascertain whether she is responding to treatment.

“Taking another Covid19 test to see if its still in my system,” Lucky posted before declaring she had tested negative.