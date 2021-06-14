Morley Byekwaso set to Sign 3 Year Contract as KCCA FC Head Coach

By Paul Waiswa

Kampala Capital City Authority football Club is set to hand coach Morley Byekwaso a 3 year contract as the official head coach after working for a while as the club’s interim coach. Byekwaso has been in charge of KCCA FC as interim coach since March 2020 after replacing his former boss Mike Mutebi who was sacked after club’s poor performance at start of the season.

After an impressive performance that saw the Club win 9 games of the 17 in all competition and knocked out of the Stanbic Uganda cup at quarter-finals, the efforts imparted have impressed his bosses and assured him a future stay at the club for a permanent job.

The kampala sun has learnt that Sam Ssimbwa had also put in his application for the same job but Byekwaso became the team’s first priority for the opportunity.

According to Football256 reported that Martin Ssekajja, the club’s chairman, had a lengthy conversation with Byekwaso in the dressing room after the defeat to Express, reassuring him of his future and praising him for the job he is doing.

The 46-year-old has also been in contact with KCCA vice chairman Aggrey Ashaba and club legend Tom Lwanga who is also a board member in charge of technical as he continues to gather support at Lugogo.

Additionally, Byekwaso has been deeply involved in handing new contracts to some of his backroom staff members. It is a matter of time before his appointment is confirmed.