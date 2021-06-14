Pallaso’s ‘Nalonda Nemala’ video hits 1Million YouTube views

By Paul Waiswa

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, singer Pallaso has owned the lead seat musically following his good and big hit songs released through the period that includes Malamu, Ani oyo to Nalonda.

The two-month-old song hit the 1Million mark on Thursday, June 10, 2021, sending the singer into jubilation throughout the weekend.

Taking it on his social media on Friday morning, Pallaso shared the good news with a personalized video clip of an appreciation message for the public towards the new milestone.

“Nalonda Nemala at 1 million views on youtube. Thank you all ma beloved. Please keep streaming,” Pallaso stated.

Nalonda Nemala video was shot in South Africa by The Coast Productions and it stands with 1,005,326 views as of now.

The song is one of the top songs so far released in Uganda this year and has made Pallaso among the top musicians in the local entertainment circuit.