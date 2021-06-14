Singer Winnie Nwagi goes bare Knuckles with fans

By Paul Waiswa

It is not uncommon for artistes to exchange words with their fans. For some it is just banter but for Winnie Nwagi, it is a bare-knuckle fight.

The Swangz Avenue artist has proved to be a no nonsense person as she gives you what you deserve there and then if you happen to cross her paths.

Even after when we thought that it was over, to her it is just igniting. Despite her facing lots of criticisms for always showing off her body and booty over time, Nwagi has lived to feast on . Nwagi has been trading words with her fans who have expressed dissatisfaction with her indecent dress code.

In a recent interview the “Jangu” singer told her fans to stop insulting her on her own social media platforms explaining that if they don’t, she will definitely give them what they deserve.

Nwagi also asked parents to control what their children see on social media or block her if they wish to. She further asked those who criticize her skimpy dress code to mind their business because she has inspired many women to dress the way they feel like.

“Fans should love and respect us the way we are. They need to stop insulting me on social media because I got fed and it depends on the way you reply to me on social media is the same way I will respond.

They should also stop scaring us. There those who come to our pages and begin to lecture us as if they are our aunts. No, you should stop it because we have our Ssenga’s in our homes. Instead, you should give those lectures to your daughters.

In fact, you feel like you don’t want your children to follow tell them to block me from their social accounts and take them back to school. I also have a child and am free to do whatever I want, let it be dancing in front of her.

And if you feel like thick women don’t deserve to deck on skimpy outfits that’s your problem because I inspire many thick women out there who in the past couldn’t wear the same kind of outfits, but as of now, they can.” She told viewers.