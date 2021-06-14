Spice Diana overwhelmed by endorsement deals

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Spice Diana, product endorsements have overwhelmed her that she has started turning some of them down.

She made the statement while recounting her experience with Covid-19, thus far.

She claimed that before the pandemic, she was the most sought for artistes by companies, brands and organizations for product endorsements but now there are so many deals that artistes that were never first or second choice in the past have now also started getting endorsements.



“I am now even chasing endorsements. In the past, it was only me but now I see many other artistes getting considered by corporate companies. It is a good thing,” she said.



Spice Diana has registered some endorsement deals this year from diary product, Lato milk, phone brand iTel, money transfer app Chipper Cash, Club Pilsner among others.



True to form, the pandemic has seen a number of local artistes sign endorsement deals back to back with a number of established artistes at times getting signed together by a not so established brand like Hamz App. Sheebah, Fameica, Rema, Lydia Jazmine are some of the artistes that have put the most ink on paper.