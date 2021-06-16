Bad Black and hubby Asha fly to Zanzibar ahead of anticipated wedding

By Paul Waiswa

We have reliably learnt that the divisive socialite left the country over the weekend for Zanzibar together with her son Jesse and fiancé Asha. The travel comes ahead of their much-anticipated wedding that she has always talked about with vigor and love. Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black, also call her ‘The masolo queen’ and her fiancé Asha Panda flew to Zanzibar to clear everything in time that might turn their dream down.

We could be just counting days to the highly popularized private wedding ceremony between Bad Black and Asha. In several interviews and on her social media pages, celebrated socialite Bad Black has made it clear that she wants her wedding to happen in Zanzibar and over the weekend kick-started off with the journey to Zanzibar to see her dream come true.

She reasoned that she wants a highly private wedding which just a few close friends and family will be able to attend hence taking it to Zanzibar. On her Snapchat, Bad Black has been sharing moments of them at the lavish Hotel Verde in Zanzibar, raising speculations on how soon the wedding is to take place. Bad Black and Asha have been together for two years and she believes he is the right man to stay by her side for the rest of her life.