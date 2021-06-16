I can never be like Mowzey Radio – Dre Cali concedes

By Ahmad Muto

It is very uncommon for people to write themselves off especially in the pursuit of greatness but singer Dre Cali seem to be reading off a different script. The Mpaka Records singer has conceded he will never reach fallen singer, Mowzey Radio’s level. “It is not intentional that I sound like the late Mowzey Radio. But if they say I sound like him, then I am top notch. It’s an honour that I’m compared with him, but truth I can never be like him,” he said.

It should be noted that he has been accused by critics and local music consumers that all they here when he sings is a low budget version of Radio struggling so hard to match and earn appreciation.

He added though that he has copied from Radio the arrangement of words to form lyrics to generate the feelings a particular song wants to share.

Dre Cali is one of the artistes that have been accused since Radio’s passing of trying to replicate his sound, most notably B2C’s Mr. Lee and King Saha. To send his critics to bed, he decided to record the song ‘Singa omanyi’ with Radio’s former singing partner, Weasel to prove them wrong.