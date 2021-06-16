New Hip Hop duo ‘Guapohorde’ unveiled

By Musa Ssemwanga

For some years now, Hip Hop groups such as Klear Cut and Bataka Squad have committed to socially conscious rapping since the late 1990s and gained fans as a result.

Throughout the years, more hip hop rapping groups have emerged such as T Assets, Slyvester and Abrams, Rapholics among others.

Latest to grace the competitive streets is Guapohorde meaning ‘Cash crew’ and comprises two childhood friends.

John Wadenya Wakulira known as KUZZI and Light Lokujo were known as I.V.Y before they changed to Guapohorde in 2020 when they dropped their single, Hilly billy.

The duo who met in high school recently dropped their latest track Saucy which is making rounds on different music platforms.

‘’ We don’t have any management for now but hopefully we will pitch and get signed by one’ said Kuzzi.

The duo has worked on a couple of projects and hopes to work with top guns in the Hip hop game but for now, they have collaborated with producers Clive the producer and Mio made.