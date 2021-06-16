Rabadaba stings comic duo Madrat & Chiko

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Rabadaba real name Faisal Seguya has finally reacted to his critics following his nikah with Maggie Salha last week. He singled out the comic duo of Madrat & Chiko who joked that the wedding was finded by the new wife. He slammed them for thinking he was broke and therefore unable to organize a ceremony without help but did it without a single wedding meeting.

He explained that he comes from a loaded family, attended Kampala’s premier schools – Kampala Parents and Greenhill Academy – and graduated with a bachelors degree in Information Technology from Makerere University. He used this against Full Figure who has been trolling him, stating that she is a low life with no education who can’t construct a sentence in English.

He added that he lived in Muyenga, a city suburb for eight years and has just moved to Munyonyo because of his new family with Salha. Therefore, it should explain to his critics his financial stability.

Rabadaba made it official with Salha last week, days after she converted to Islam and dropped the name Maggie. However, it came with all shades of criticism from naysayers