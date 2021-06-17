Grenade joins Bigtril, Crysto Panda in Grammy pursuit

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Grenade, his goal is to bring Uganda its first Grammy award. He argued that Nigerian and Tanzanian artistes got nothing on their Ugandan counterparts except conviction.

“I have a dream of bringing a Grammy to Uganda because no one has done that yet. Besides, the likes of Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz are not better us in many aspects. So, we just need to believe in ourselves,” he said.

Grenade spent the bigger part of his career as an upcoming artiste, only getting his breakthrough after releasing ‘Nkuloga’ in 2019.

It should be noted that he is not the only Ugandan artistes aiming at a Grammy. Singer Crysto Panda also early this year made a similar vow via a tweet. However, the reaction was different, especially because his talent, they argued, is overrated. They asked him to wake up from the nightmare.

Bigtril had also vowed but it fizzled out when his most popular song yet, ‘Parte after parte’ failed to secure him even a BET awards nomination last year.