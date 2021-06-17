Interview: Kamie Gold talks endless fights in music

By Paul Waiswa

Fast-rising star Kamenye Jammie with stage name Kamie Gold has been trending recently both online, Tvs and Radios. His latest hit songs have made him one of the most loved singers around.

Because of his recent rise to fame, we tracked him down and shared his story with us.

First things first, that stage name Kamie Gold! Among all names why did you choose that?

Kamie is a short for my real names Jimmie King Kamenye so (Kam) comes from Kamenye and (ie) comes off Jimmie. Gold simply represents the value that I hold because am a Multi-talented person so am valuable like gold

Tell us how and where did your music journey start from?

Well, my music journey started from Luzira in a small studio a friend called Bad Banton owned. We had previously met at an interact school party where I was miming African Queen by 2Face Idibia and he had his own recorded music so I asked him to go check his studio out once we got holidays.

When was your first day in studio recording your first song?

I remember my first day in studio was way back in around 2012.

And how did it feel like?

To be honest I was disappointed because I wanted it to sound like Mowzey Radio’s Sweet Lady but was totally different. So a friend told me I had to work my voice to reach late Radio’s level.

And what was that hit song that made your break through?

Well, I can’t say that I have had a hit song or breakthrough song. Although I keep releasing good music that gets good airplay in Uganda. Personally, I believe my breakthrough will have to be having at least 3 songs topping charts in Uganda but a single song for me sounds like one being introduced into the industry.

When you heard the song being played on air for the first time, did you feel you’ve finally arrived to your ultimate dream? How was the feeling?

Lol. Well what I forgot to say was before I moved to Sweden, I worked on UBC TV and Star TV so it was a bit easier to get my music on the airwaves. But of course its always a great feeling hearing your music play on Radio or TV. It gives you a sense of ‘Yes am almost there’ if you understand what I mean.

You’re based in Sweden. How do you handle making music in Luganda from there?

Making music isn’t the hardest bit but rather having your music played back in Uganda. That is tough. With making the music, the best thing with Sweden is that the government here has set up public studios that you can book and record your music free of charge but then you have to get your own producer. Personally, I slowly saved up ‘some ka money’ and set up my own home studio so it makes it much easier for me to record something, send to some of my producer friends back home like Artin and we build something off that.

Today you’re slowly climbing the music ladder. How are you handling the fame?

Honestly, I don’t see fame but rather look at where I want to go and be. We have Nigerians winning Grammy awards, Diamond platinum signing million dollar contracts and deals, so fame does not exist to me and I can’t let that blind me.

Kamie Gold is determined to conquer the Ugandan music industry (Photo: courtesy)

Who can you attribute your music success to so far?

I attribute my music success to a few friends like one called Tamugi Pro who happens to be a song writer and music promoter, Ugandan music producers because they’re really flexible.

Who has been financing your music career?

Ive been financing my music until of recent when a friend who works with a major music streaming company called Spotify asked me about Afrobeats and he got interested in Ugandan music. So he is trying out with a label he started called Dice Play although it is still in testing phase to see how he can work it out.

Lots of upcoming artists are just producing bubble gum music, how different is your music?

The biggest problem I see with us Ugandan musicians is we have decided to lock ourselves in our own bubble. That’s why our music is now being termed as bubble gum music but if we can do research and know music trends worldwide, I know we can run African music. About my music, I don’t do a single style of music, I am an open minded artist. I have just released my 6 tracks EP called Friends and lovers on streaming services but when you listen to it, I have R&B, I have our Ugandan Afrobeat, I have EDM which most people call Teckno, I have dancehall and I have kwaito on it, so personally I choose to be an artist not just singer. I diversify my music and that way I hit 2 birds with 1 stone.

What has been your weakest point in your career so far?

I don’t think I have had a weakest point but maybe there was a time when I was in a music duo with Henry Mwanje formerly of the Nu Eagles and then we parted ways. That was kind of hard and i struggled with going back to being a solo artist.

We all strive to be well off in life, what is your goal in this industry?

My goal in the industry is to live a legacy. To build something that is selfless. Something like 2Face, P-Square, Fela Kuti. D’Banj, Don Jazzy have built for the Nigerian industry. Something that will help the generations to come be able to win Grammys etc

Something like what the legendary Mozey Radio and the goodlyf crew built. Because those guys broke the BIG 3 monopoly in our industry. A legacy like that of the great Bob Nesta Marley and Femi Kuti can feed your family for generations. So that’s my goal.

By the way what inspires you to compose songs?

Day to day life inspires me. Especially the love and hate we feed on everyday. LOL but also listening to other musicians inspires me. Like ive been listening to a lot of Mento Jamaican Music from the 1940s. alot of Jamaican hit songs come from there.

Do you use substances like drugs for inspiration?

NO and NEVER (in capital letters). Drugs honestly are a temporally diversion from reality so you can’t let such a stupid thing fool you into thinking its a permanent solution. Inspiration is around each and everything we do NOT drugs.

What challenges have you faced today in the music industry?

The biggest challenge is fakers in the industry. There’s a faker in everything from producers to promoters so me not being on ground (In Uganda) I find it hard to expand my team. But slowly you get to know who really does work and those who don’t and then supervision on my works. That’s so hard.

With no doubt, we have a big chunk of talented singers, how ready are you for the competition?

Honestly I believe competition makes us better so am ready for It. Most times its not the talent that makes one a big deal but rather consistency and staying true to the goals you set.

Let’s talk about life, Apart from music, what do you do in the Sweden?

I work with a logistics company here in Sweden and also deal with social media consultancy.

Don’t you think venturing into music is waste of time?

Its never a waste of time unless if one has shallow intentions when comes to art of music but music is one venture that can pay off even after 100 years for as long as you do good music. For example Soul Makossa by Manu Dibango is the most sampled African song but even after his death that song brings in thousands of dollars.

Lets talk about your latest song, what is the message behind it? Who produced it?

My latest song is titled Kind of love and it talks about falling in love with someone who I later get so addicted to that I can’t live without them. It was produced by Me and a young producer called The X pan the beat and mastered by Herbert Skillz.

As you grow big musically, do you have hopes of returning and settling in Uganda and develop your career?

Of course that is my biggest plan. Honestly, Sweden is an amazing country but it will never fully feel like home. I hope on returning at some point and develop my career and other people I will be capable of helping.

You can’t separate musicians and girls, how do you handle them. You look young , handsome and ambitious, what is your take on Ugandan women?

Well, i know girls love good music just like boys do. So I believe most of them just love my music and nothing more. Honestly, Ugandan girls are blessed just like their motherland

Which Ugandan female singer do you crush on?

No one. I believe all of them beautiful girls. Of course I would marry a fellow musician or celebrity because they are all human just like I am. For as long as our vibes connect, why not?

Today we have many broken celebrity marriage in Uganda, the likes of Daddy Andre and Nina Roz, what is your take on this?

I think Daddy Andre and Nina Roz are a beautiful couple and I also know just because they are in the limelight that’s why they struggle or struggled with their relationship. But many people out their struggle with love just because we never get to know about their stories.

Do you have plans of settling down and make a family?

That’s everyone’s goal in life

How has the internet impacted the music industry?

The internet has made it both easy to break through and difficult because it has brought about variety something that has stiffened competition. So it all depends on how strategic one is to make good use of it.

In a few last words, how Do you see the Uganda music industry in the next five years?

That’s a very hard question to answer. The industry is going through a tough time right now; full of divisions, petty fights, and disorganization. Musicians have closed their eyes to the bigger picture and now everyone is fighting to get money from the government yet this would be the best time to strategize and learn more about online promotions and distribution of music because the music industry worldwide has turned digital.