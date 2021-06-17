Nince Henry’s songwriting obscures Spice Diana in new song

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and songwriter Nince Henry’s latest song with songstress Spice Diana according to local music consumers is one where his songwriting skill came out in full colour.

Having worked with a number of local artistes; from Juliana to Bebe Cool, Iryn Namubiru and giving breakthrough songs to Rema Namakula, Chosen Becky, his latest piece left folks in awe.

Titled ‘Body’ where he shares the lyrics with Spice Diana, his voice is as rated as his songwriting. Video released days ago has close to 300k views.

TheLulu: “Nince Henry is underrated y’all. See how he got Spice’s voice so calm, this whole song is great. Mwijje mbahe ekihembo amagambo nimeza sana.”

Ras Ceasar: “Nince Henry is a very good writer. Have noticed he had a pen in Spice’s verses. Just loved the calmness in the song bug up on yo selves Spice en Henry.”

Centric Music Africa: “Nince Henry is one of the living legends, dude never fades. He’s incredible.”

Weeks ago, Nince Henry revealed that over a decade ago, he wrote two songs for Juliana Kanyomozi but was later shocked when he heard claims that the songtress and her manager had paid him with a plate of food.