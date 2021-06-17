Sheebah angers men by comparing them to bicycles

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi trolling men, marriage and relationships and preaching radical feminism are her other occupations besides music.

On Wednesday, June 16, she took a swipe at men arguing that they are what bicycles are to fish – very unnecessary. “A woman without a Man is like a fish without a bicycle. Fall in love with yourself before you fall for anybody’s son. Am just saying,” she tweeted.

Sheebah added: “You can only meet someone as deep as you’ve met yourself.”

More like men receive most of her opinions, this too was taken as one coming from a feminist downplaying their role in society and they drew daggers. Some even threatened to delete all her songs.

Odisi Imeri Valerian: “For this reason I am deleting all your songs. What the hell did men do to you? How did you even come to planet earth without a man. Stop promoting such an evil agenda. If you failed to get a proper man. Let it sink in your head and take it for yourself. Don’t let other women hate men because of you.”

Kateera Brian: “That woman came to be because a man and woman gave sperm and egg, respectively. ‘Third wave feminists’ spend a lot of their time trying to convince themselves that they don’t need a man, don’t want a man, have no use for a man…only to end up old and miserable, even if they have a good career and money.”

Kakeeto James: “Weird comparison because when a man and woman get together, another human being is created! As for a fish and a bicycle?”

Sheebah has kept her private life a secret that the only person she claimed to have dated was a one Lambert back in the day in Kawempe. However, there are reports her and Jeff Kiwa, the manager are in both a professional and romantic relationship.