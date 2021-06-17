Sheebah given props for ‘resurrecting’ Chance Nalubega

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah Karungi has people singing her praises following her collaboration ‘Kale Maama’ with singer Chance Nalubega who was largely written off. After putting out the video to the song, a number of local music consumers camped on her YouTube channel to weigh in on her effort, stating that she has helped upcoming artistes gain ground in the industry, now she is uplifting those that lost their footing because of industry dynamics.

The video released two weeks ago already has about 350k views on YouTube and quite the comments to match.

Nakayiwa Janat: “Bambi Sheebah has put in a lot of efforts in bringing up the upcoming artistes and now she is working on the comebacks I really appreciate you for that my diva. Drop a like if u appreciate with me.”

Annet Nabayana: “Thanks for bringing us Chance. She is still looking young and more beautiful.”

Qing Bana Music: “Nalubega’s music by then was a middle pole on Uganda’s music industry credit to her, but also a credit to Queen thanks for rememebering that lady nice.”

Sheebah is credited with giving singer Ykee Benda his first big break when she helped him remix ‘Farmer’ and years later gave star flair to Crysto Panda’s ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ remix.