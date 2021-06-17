Skylanta proposes to Anne Kansiime

By Ahmad Muto

Comedienne Anne Kansiime’s baby daddy, Skylanta has taken the next step in their relationship by proposing just weeks after the birth of their son, Ataho.

Kansiime broke the news on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 on social media where she shared a photo of her finger with a ring on it with the caption: “A beautiful promise. I just might have gotten myself a life partner in jox. Ninjas come help me celebrate this precious moment. Skylanta akantukangye thank you for loving me and being my hiding place. Thank you for risking to take a chance on my madness. Kale am gonna to love you, you don’t know nokudonno.”

Kansiime met Skylanta in 2017 through her sister, Mbarara-based singer Shine Omukiga as someone to work with only to fall in love later. According to her, she fell for him out of sympathy.

Kansiime initially got married to Gerald Ojok in 2013 and divorced in 2017.